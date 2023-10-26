TCL has Hisense, LG and Samsung in its sights with its latest 100-inch Mini LED TV

TCL's latest TV offers the latest TV technology, a healthy feature set and a very reasonable price tag – consider us intrigued. The C805K features a Mini LED panel with a Quantum Dot layer, a technology pairing that's trickled down from high-end Samsung TVs to the more affordable models.

However, just because TCL is boasting value with this QD Mini LED TV, it doesn't mean that it's skimping on features. Gamers should be well served by the 144Hz maximum refresh rate and VRR support, as well as the Game Master Pro 2.0 which we've seen on other TCL models. It should also be equally well equipped for movie watching, as you'll be able to stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and more natively from the Google TV operating system; and in Dolby Atmos too.

The C805K also joins the likes of Hisense and LG in offering its latest model up to a whopping 98 inches. But fear not as if you're anything like our editor-in-chief, and don't want a 100-inch TV, then you'll be happy to find out that this TV also comes in 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch variants.

Pricing for these models is as follows:

50-inches: £699 (around $845 / AU$1340)

55-inches: £799 (around $965 / AU$1530)

65-inches: £949 (around $1145 / AU$1820)

75-inches: £1349 (around $1630 / AU$2585)

85-inches: £1749 (around $2110 / AU$3350)

98-inches: £3999 (around $4830 / AU$7660)

The TCL C805K will be available in the coming weeks from select UK retailers. You'll find the full range of sizes at Sonic, Reliant and Marks Electrical, while Curry's, Hughes and AO will only stock the 55-, 65- and 75-inch variants.

