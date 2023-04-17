TCL's 2023 line-up includes next-gen Mini LED, new QLEDs and Dolby soundbars

TCL has unveiled its 2023 TV and soundbar lineup at Milan Design Week, headlined by a next-generation Mini LED model, two new QLEDs and a Dolby soundbar. The brand is also celebrating its global success, now ranking as the second largest TV brand (and first Android TV brand) according to the OMDIA Global TV Sets report 2022.

TCL C84 Series

Back to the more important stuff: the new TV models for 2023. Starting with the most premium offering, the C84 Series Mini LED TV. TCL boasts of how it's been championing the technology since 2018, and that its 2023 model brings many improvements. This flagship model is available in 55-, 65-. 75- and 85-inch variants, with prices and release dates yet to be confirmed, although we have reached out to TCL for further information.

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL says that the C84 uses its latest generation Mini LED panel backed by QLED colour technology, with supposed upgrades across the board. This includes better and more precise contrast, reduced blooming, increased brightness and better uniformity. These improvements are due to TCL including more local dimming zones, alongside "high efficiency and wide luminous angle Mini LEDs". This has resulted in a new record for brightness levels for TCL's Mini LED sets, with a claimed figure of 2000 nits in some HDR modes – rivalling the latest MLA OLED and QD-OLED sets from LG and Sony respectively.

This new flagship TV also includes TCL's AiPQ 3.0 picture quality algorithm, which targets improvements to contrast and picture quality in real time depending on the content you feed through the TV. The C84 Series should be ideal for gamers too, with a 144Hz refresh rate and VRR confirmed for the new set – we're just waiting to find out how many HDMI 2.1 sockets it features. You'll also find Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, and while TCL hasn't specified which other HDR formats the TV supports, we do know the other models include HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, so we expect the C84 Series to follow suit.

Speaking of the other models, TCL is also debuting two new QLED TVs with the C74 Series and C64 Series.

TCL C64 Series

(Image credit: TCL)

We covered the C64 Series announcement recently, but here's a quick run-through of what to expect from the new budget QLED. It comes in a range of sizes, with prices starting at just £329 for the 43-inch model (see the full range of sizes and pricing below), and features a 4K QLED panel running at 60Hz.

However, TCL has included its Game Accelerator processing to boost content to 120Hz; obviously, this won't look quite as good as real 120Hz, and it only works at 1080p resolution, but it should keep gamers on a budget happy. It also includes Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, as well as HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats.

The TCL C64 Series hits UK shelves soon, with a release scheduled for later this month. You can find a full breakdown of sizes and UK pricing here – stay posted for international availability and pricing.

TCL C645K (C64 Series) sizes and pricing

43-inch: £329 / $TBC / AU$TBC

50-inch: £379 / $TBC / AU$TBC

55-inch: £429 / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch: £599 / $TBC / AU$TBC

75-inch: £949 / $TBC / AU$TBC

85-inch: £1499 / $TBC / AU$TBC

TCL C74 Series

(Image credit: TCL)

Rounding out the 2023 TV lineup is the C74 Series, a QLED model that sits just above the C64 and below the C84, as the name may suggest. It adds full array local dimming to the mix, allowing for supposed brightness levels of 1000 nits in certain HDR modes. It also uses a much faster 144Hz panel which should appeal to serious gamers, with TCL including its Game Accelerator again here, allowing the panel to apparently reach 240Hz.

The C74 Series starts at £649 / $TBC / AU$TBC for the 55-inch model and starts shipping later this month, excluding the two largest configurations which will instead arrive in May. You can find a full breakdown of sizes and UK pricing below. Once again we have reached out for international availability and pricing.

TCL C745K (74 Series) sizes and pricing

55-inch: £649 / $TBC / AU$TBC

65-inch: £799 / $TBC / AU$TBC

75-inch: £1099 / $TBC / AU$TBC

85-inch: £1599 / $TBC / AU$TBC (available May)

98-inch: £3599 / $TBC / AU$TBC (available May)

(Image credit: TCL)

Finishing off TCL's list of new product launches is the S64 Series of soundbars, which TCL says will "fit perfectly" with its 2023 TVs. We don't know much about these soundbars yet, but we do know they support Dolby Audio but not Dolby Atmos. More on these and the entire 2023 TCL range when we have it.

