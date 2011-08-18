Tangent Audio has announced the PearlBox iPod/iPhone dock, yours for £120 and set to go on sale this September.

Tangent has worked with designer Jean-Yves Le Porcher in an effort to deliver a dock that looks every bit as good – or "smooth", according to Tangent – as it sounds.

Looking not unlike a jewellery box, the PearlBox has twin 1in dome tweeters in the lid and a single 3in midrange/subwoofer driver in the base section.

Not a button in sight, control of the dock is via a remote control or your Apple device directly.

The Tangent PearlBox will be available in high-gloss black with a red interior or a high-gloss white cabinet with a silver interior.

Due out in September, the Tangent PearlBox is yours for £120.

