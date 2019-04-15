T+A introduces anniversary edition of its Solitaire reference speaker

The boffins behind T+A in Germany have spent three years improving the company's flagship floorstander to produce a special 40th anniversary model, called the Solitaire CWT 1000-40 Anniversary Edition.

The front baffle is machined from solid aluminium, and within it is housed an electrostatic treble unit plus a total of eight midrange and bass drivers. Multi-layer laminated wood panels are used for the cabinet walls and internal cavities, of varying densities, to increase the rigidity of the cabinet.

A carbon finish for the sides and back involves multiple applications of priming lacquer which are sanded between coats. Carbon fabric is laminated to the surfaces under high pressure and sealed several times with a special lacquer before the final coat is applied and hand polished for a luxury finish.

To keep vibrations to a minimum, each speaker sits on a solid aluminium baseplate fitted with heavy-duty spikes.

The T+A Solitaire CWT 1000-40 Anniversary Edition is available now from selected Solitaire dealers in Europe and the UK for €49,000/£46,000.

