System Audio's Signature range brings minimal design and "class-leading" value to the speaker market

System Audio, the Danish company known for its minimalist Scandinavian speaker designs, has unveiled its Signature speaker range. This, it claims, aims to bring audio excellence to your home setup without the high price tag. One of System's key products, the Silverback 1, is an active wireless speaker system in a slender, wall-mounted bookshelf design, with that heritage trickling down into this new Signature range.

The new line shoots for "class-leading value" from speakers that have been designed to fit seamlessly into any home environment. It consists of five new models in total: the three-way Signature 40 floorstanders, the two-way Signature 5 stand mounts and the Signature 8 subwoofer, as well as two pairs of two-way on-wall speakers in the shape of the Signature 6 and the Signature 10.

Each new Signature 40 floorstander packs a 2.5cm soft-dome tweeter alongside dual 14cm woofers and a 14cm midrange. The Signature 5 standmount, meanwhile, houses a single 2.5cm tweeter alongside a 14cm mid/bass driver, whereas the Signature 8 subwoofer boasts 600 watts of amplification and boasts twin 20cm woofers.

(Image credit: System Audio)

The drive units for the new Signature range are developed in-house and aim to achieve a "perfectly balanced and consistent sound from model to model." System has designed a new 25mm soft-dome tweeter, made especially for the range, with a low-mass membrane of woven fibres and a neodymium magnet that allows the tweeter to be used at a lower crossover-frequency. Further, the brand's DXT acoustic waveguide helps to deliver "excellent dispersion" for room-filling sound.

Two new 14cm bass/mid drivers have also been custom-made for the range and optimised for the enclosure size. The drivers use a low-mass, low-distortion glass-fibre diaphragm alongside a long-stroke motor system which lets the membrane move 40 per cent more air than a traditional speaker of the same size, resulting in "deeper, more defined bass".

The new System Audio Signature range is available now in white or black satin finishes at the following prices:

- Signature 40 floorstander: £1999 / €1999 per pair

- Signature 10 wall: £699 / €699

- Signature 6 wall: £799 / €799

- Signature 5 standmount: £999 / €999 per pair

- Signature 8 subwoofer: £1099 / €1099

Such prices put the likes of the Signature 40 floorstanders in direct competition with the superb, five-star PMC Prodigy 5 (tested at £1995), while the Signature 5 standmounts may find themselves locking metaphorical horns with the excellent KEF LS50 Meta bookshelf speakers (tested at £1000).

