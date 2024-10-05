5 new dance music albums that every audiophile should listen to this weekend

We make it our business to listen to a wide variety of music when we're testing audio products, but when it comes to home listening I'll level with you – 90 per cent of what I listen to is electronic dance music.

Now that term (please don't say EDM) encompasses a real range of music and a whole host of genres – nobody loves sub-genres like the dance music industry – from deep house to dub techno, drum and bass to breaks. I'm also something of a new music obsessive and nothing makes me happier than finding a fresh track to have on repeat.

It does tend to be tracks – as more and more artists bow to the algorithm and forgo the full-length LP – but plenty of great albums are still being released.

Electronic music can sometimes be overlooked by audiophiles, which feels like a mistake bearing in mind so much of it is made by producers who obsess over every detail of every instrument and sound. So, what should you be listening to this weekend?

Braille – Triple Transit

Praveen Sharma aka Braille first found fame as one half of Sepalcure (alongside Machinedrum). Now branching out on his own, he delivers an album full of squelchy bass lines, broken beats and skewed synths. The album ticks off various tempos and moods, from introspective downtempo cuts to more upbeat, dancefloor-orientated tracks.

The production levels are high, so there is plenty for any hi-fi system to think about whether it's mastering the timing when dealt a flurry of hi-hats or delivering the detail and focus necessary to highlight the low-end rhythms.

Skee Mask – Resort

Skee Mask's Compro was widely lauded as one of the best albums of 2018. The prolific artist followed this up with 2021's Pool, which was a collection of new tracks and previously unreleased older tracks. Both are excellent and well worth anyone's time but you'd do just as well to start with this new long-player, Resort.

The artist's sound remains clear; combining ambient atmospheres and melancholic sounds with uptempo drums. Much like the label upon which it is released, Ilian Tape, the overall sound is rooted in techno and brings with it a suitably clean and punchy delivery. There's scale, subtlety and plenty of panning sound effects, which also makes it ideal listening for a decent pair of headphones.

Salute – True Magic

If you're in the northern hemisphere and struggling with the impending arrival of shorter days and colder nights, then here's the perfect musical antidote. Salute's debut album channels disco, Daft Punk, UK garage and plenty more, to deliver an energy-filled album of polished, poppy dance tracks with one eye on the club and another on the charts.

Disclosure, Karma Kid and Leilah are just some of the guests to appear, helping to vary the feel and flow of the album, but rest assured the feel-good sound remains fairly relentless (in a good way). A great test of timing, it's sure to seek out any brightness in your system, too.

Jamie xx – In Waves

There was a time when a review wouldn't be published on What Hi-Fi? without a reference to a track on the debut album by The xx (if this passed you by, check it out immediately). Jamie, Romy and the rest of the band went on to explore other projects, which in Jamie xx's case saw him increase the energy and shuffle from the stage to the dancefloor.

After 2015's In Colours, he's back with a set of accessible and anthemic dance tracks, full of sneaky samples, intricate drums and top-tier guest appearances (The Avalanche, Robyn and The xx). Expect scale, dynamics and interesting vocals – provided your system can communicate it all successfully.

Tim Reaper & Kloke – In Full Effect

Hyperdub is one of the most influential underground music labels, responsible for seminal releases from the likes of Burial, Dean Blunt and Laurel Halo. But this is the label's first jungle album and comes from two key players in the resurgent scene.

Many of these tracks may sound at first listen like they could have been released 30 years ago when jungle first emerged – especially if you're old like me and own a lot of those records – but they also sound fresh, full of new ideas and expertly produced. Most importantly, they sound great. Textbook breakbeats are met with moody pads and ravey vocal snippets. Whether you're new to the genre or familiar with the foundational producers, you'll do well not to get caught up in the euphoria of tracks like Continuities and Juice.

