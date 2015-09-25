The Star Wars hype continues ahead of the release of the next film in the dynasty this December.

Following the release of the first trailer for The Force Awakens earlier this year, we've since heard of IMAX takeover plans and potentially a Blu-ray release of the original Star Wars cuts.

Now it's the turn of the soundtrack to take centre stage, with the news of three new Ultimate editions. All six soundtracks, composed by John Williams, will be reissued as part of three collector's sets on 8th January 2016.

The three boxes are Star Wars: The Ultimate Vinyl Collection, Star Wars: The Ultimate Soundtrack Edition and Star Wars: The Ultimate Digital Collection.

WATCH: Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer

The vinyl box comes with "deluxe gatefold sleeves" complete with reproductions of the original artwork.

The Soundtrack Edition comes with mini-album jackets and a bonus CD featuring audio interviews with Harrison Ford and John Williams, plus the DVD Star Wars: A Musical Journey. There's also a fold-out poster and three collectible stickers.

Last but not least is Star Wars: The Ultimate Digital Collection, which will offer the six original soundtracks as "high-definition downloads" for the first time. Whether that will equal CD-quality or high-resolution audio remains to be seen.

