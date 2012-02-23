Trending

Spotify update adds gapless playback, crossfade and more

The latest update to the Spotify desktop is rolling out from today and also promises faster artist browsing

Spotify has announced an update to the desktop client that will bring a series of new features including gapless playback.

The update will begin rolling out today – Spotify will prompt you to upgrade when you open it – and also includes faster artist, a new save and restore feature for now playing and improved subscription options.

The full features list for this release:

• Gapless playback (‘on’ by default)
• Crossfade support (‘on’ via Preferences)
• Faster artist browsing
• New save and restore feature for ‘Now Playing’
• Improved Subscribe, Buddy List and Favourites options
• Drag & drop fixed on Windows
• ‘Hide purchase buttons’ option (Premium-users only)
• ‘Offline Mode’ via Spotify menu

If you can't wait for the upgrade to appear for you, then you check out a preview version via the link on the Spotify blog.

