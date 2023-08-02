Sony's five-star WF-CN700 wireless earbuds get two major feature upgrades

It's been a busy few weeks for Sony. Not content with launching a brand new pair of premium wireless earbuds (the WF-1000XM5, in case you missed the news), it's also dropped a new software update for its excellent (and more affordable) WF-C700N.

They're less than half the price of the new XM5, but the C700N buds wowed us with their musical, entertaining sound and comfy fit, which you can read all about in our Sony WF-C700N review. But they have been lacking one particular feature since their launch.

Multipoint Bluetooth allows you to have two sources connected to your wireless earbuds simultaneously. It's great if you're working on a computer all day but also need to be connected to your smartphone. We were surprised that it wasn't available for the WF-C700N from the start, but it was promised and we're pleased to see that Sony has now delivered.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

You should be prompted to update the software the next time you power up Sony's Headphones Connect app (see above).

But, Sony hasn't dropped just one new feature. The second is something we've just seen debut on the WF-1000XM5, and it involves volume controls. You can now change the volume, control playback and switch sound modes all through the WF-C700N at the same time.

Previously, you could only assign and control two out of three controls at any one time. You can now change volume by pressing on the controls on each bud multiple times (about four times in rapid succession should do it). The left earbud turns the volume down, and the right earbud turns it up.

The C700N isn't the only model to get updates post-XM5 launch, either. The over-ear WH-1000XM5 (our current Award-winning best headphones) also received new features via a software update, mainly concerning head tracking for 360 Reality Audio spatial tracks, LDAC support and Multipoint Bluetooth.

The launch of the WF-1000XM5 might have dominated the audio world for the last few weeks, but it's good to see Sony show some love to its more affordable buds too. Let us know if you've performed the update and how you got on below.

