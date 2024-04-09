Sony's fantastic WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds drop to a new low price

We saw the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds drop to their lowest price ever just a few weeks ago. The price cut was part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, where you could grab a pair via the online shopping giant for £206.

We wondered whether the price would go back up once the event ended but we've actually seen the opposite happen. Okay, this second price drop isn't huge, but you can now pick up the black version for just £204. A deal is a deal, after all! If you were considering a pair, now is a great time to get involved and secure Sony's brilliant flagship earbuds at a cheaper price.

Don't forget we tested them at £259 so that's a very welcome saving of £55.

Sony WF-1000XM5 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-1000XM5-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Black%2Fdp%2FB0C4TLFZSZ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DBZQ89EAJ81G2%26keywords%3Dwf-1000xm5%26qid%3D1700647887%26sprefix%3Dwf-1000xm5%252Caps%252C118%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.16386313-b7bf-4b29-bfa1-0d3d5f3a0dd5%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank"> was £259 now £204 (save £55)

Sony's five-star <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-1000xm5" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals can match them for sound quality, and this new low price (for the black pair) only makes them more attractive.

What Hi-Fi? Award winners 2023

Also available at <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fsony-wf-1000xm5-noise-cancelling-true-wireless-bluetooth-sweat-weather-resistant-in-ear-headphones-with-mic-remote%2Fblack%2Fp110581859%3Firclickid%3DxIRW8TSBDxyPWWwyKjS8yVkMUkHRNjQG5ywExs0%26irgwc%3D1%26tmcampid%3D99%26s_afcid%3Daf_221109_Content%26tgclid%3D0101000b-9b6d-4808-af00-1402661546c6" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">John Lewis

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are among the best wireless earbuds in town, alongside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

The list of what the XM5 can do is near-endless. Aside from flexible and effective active noise cancelling, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost low-quality files to fine effect, while they also include multipoint Bluetooth, 360 Reality Audio support and flexible touch controls that allow you to change volume and switch between sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is their stellar sound quality. They put in a breathtaking performance with a wonderfully neutral balance and create a sound stage bursting with class-leading detail and clarity. It's balanced, and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. The fit might not suit everyone but we still think they should be at the top of your list of pairs to audition.

With this £55 price drop, consider them a superb choice for anyone looking for a pair of premium wireless earbuds. Want an alternative with even better noise cancelling and a slightly richer sonic balance? You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for £220 (down from £300).

MORE:

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Sony WF-1000XM5: which are better?

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: which wireless earbuds are better?

Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review

And our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review