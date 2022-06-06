It looks like a new Sonos product could be announced any day

Sonos' brand new budget soundbar, the Sonos Ray, may have barely made its first tentative steps into customers' living rooms, but the company seems to have swiftly moved on to its next progeny after an FCC filing for a mini version of its sub was spotted last week by Janko Roettgers (opens in new tab) of Protocol.

The filing (opens in new tab)for the Sonos Sub Mini includes a diagram showing the location of its FCC compliance label and displays the same cylindrical design with a pill-shaped vertical cut-out that was seen in renders of the speaker that were leaked last month. In contrast, the standard Sonos sub, priced at £699 / $699 / AU$999, has an angular cuboid cabinet with a rectangular cut-out.

(Image credit: FCC)

Unsurprisingly the new Sub Mini will be available in Sonos' signature colourways of black and white, but specific details, including its size, price and release date, have yet to be revealed.

The Sub Mini is widely expected to be a smaller, less powerful version of the Sonos Sub with a lower price making it appropriate for pairing with the Sonos Ray or the Sonos Beam Gen 2 and in its testing for FCC approval, the Sub Mini was partnered with the latter.

Priced at £279 / $279 / AU$399, the Sonos Ray is Sonos' most affordable soundbar and sits below the Beam Gen 2, which features virtual Dolby Atmos and launched last year at £449 / $449 / AU$699. In our review, we found that it had a bit of a bass problem, so the arrival of a new complementary sub will certainly be of interest to customers keen to purchase the budget soundbar.

Indications from Sonos' recent product launches suggest that there might not be too left long to wait. The FCC filing for the Sonos Ray was first spotted back in March ahead of an official announcement in May, while there was only a month gap between the Sonos Roam's first FCC appearance and its subsequent unveiling.

