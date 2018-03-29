Sonos knows its position as the leading multiroom-with-a-bit-of-smart-functionality manufacturer around is under greater pressure than ever before. So a nice discount like this can't do any harm.

For a limited time it is offering two of its Sonos One smart speakers (individually sold for £200) for £350 – a saving or £50. The offer will up and running, and lasts through the Bank Holiday weekend until April 4th.

We consider the Sonos One among the best pound-for-pound smart speakers you can buy, with traditional Play:1 sound and good Alexa functionality (now improved with the inclusion of Spotify control). Owners of two could use them as a stereo pair, as surround speakers for a PlayBase or PlayBar-based system, or individually in a multi-room set-up.

