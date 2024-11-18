Sonos Arc hits its lowest-ever price for Black Friday as it makes way for the new Arc Ultra

The Black Friday deals season is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your home audio system. That's truer than ever this year with the five-star Sonos Arc hitting its lowest-ever price.

Not one, but two massive retailers are offering this Black Friday discount. You can pick up the Sonos Arc at both specialist audio and home cinema retailer Sevenoaks Sound and Vision for £629, or Amazon for £629. That’s a £270 saving across both sites, though only in the white colourway. For black, it's £699 on Sevenoaks, and £689.99 on Amazon. Regardless, it's still the best deal we’ve ever seen on the award winning soundbar. Why? Because the Sonos Arc Ultra is finally here.

When reviewing the Sonos Arc, for us, it's the best-in-class for versatility, and we've said as much in our list of 2024’s best Dolby Atmos soundbars. While there's big rivals like the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, the Sonos Arc is the most competitive price out there, offering equally competitive quality.

Technically-speaking, it's a mighty impressive follow-up to the Beam Gen 1, which also won itself a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2020. For 2024 though, the Sonos Arc offers Dolby Atmos sound at an unbeatable price. Even more so now it's on offer. Featuring an impressive sound field generated by 11 Class D digital amplifiers that power 11 custom drivers. Eight of which are elliptical woofers - four on the front, two on top, and one in each end. The other three at silk-domed tweeters built into the front, though two fire the sound diagonally across the room.

During testing, we looked at the audio that Sonos's product manager Scott Fink called, "much more than just pointing a couple of speakers upwards." The team focused on the curvature of the internal waveguides along with revamping Trueplay for ceiling distance, angles, and acoustics, as well as working with Atmos content producers to get the very best out of audio in music, movies, and TV. And the effort paid off.

In our review, we concluded: "the Sonos Arc delivers one of the most convincing Atmos presentations of any soundbar we've heard. Height junkies can turn up the volume of the Arc's upward-firing drivers using a separate control, but we don't find it necessary to overly boost the vertical channel to enjoy the Arc's immersive delivery."

While it could be tempting to go for the latest model, the Sonos Arc Ultra, there's plenty of reason that it's an incredibly competitive option, and we're not just talking about the price. It's stunning performance delivers one of the best Dolby Atmos experiences out there. It's also much more than a soundbar, as a wireless speaker it boasts app- and voice-control, as well as being able to be combined with other Sonos speakers out there for a multi-room system from the Sonos Era 100 to the Sonos Ace wireless headphones.

If you're looking for more top discounts, our team of home cinema experts will be on hand throughout Black Friday to make sure you don't miss a thing. And by thing, we mean impressive discount. You can keep track of them all in our best soundbar deals guide.

