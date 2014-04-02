Sonoro has announced the launch of a new range of "room-sensitive" music systems, which are designed to offer "functionality customised for specific living environments".

According to the German manufacturer, all four of the products in its new range have been crafted for use in a specific room: the kitchen, bedroom or living room.

Prices start from £129 with the "extremely portable" GoLondon FM/DAB/DAB+ radio (above), which has been made for kitchen use and features controls set back from the base to protect against spills.

To protect the GoLondon unit from moisture and food, Sonoro has made a range of interchangeable, dishwasher-proof sleeves available that can be changed whenever you want.

The sonoroSTEREO (£499) has been designed for the living room and includes a 2.1 audio system, FM/DAB/DAB+ radio, a CD player and Bluetooth streaming.

Twin speakers and an integrated subwoofer are also included as part of the system, which comes in three finishes and can also be used with your TV.

The sonoroRADIO (£249, above) and sonoroCD (£329, below) are designed for bedroom use and are available in five finishes – black, white, silver, red and green.

Features include 360-degree ambient sound; pre-programmed sonoro Soothing Sounds; Bluetooth connectivity; and a USB connection that'll allow you to charge your smartphone.

An FM/DAB/DAB+ radio also features, while the built-in CD player on the sonoroCD unit remembers where you finished listening the previous night – including audiobooks.

SoundDesign Distribution is responsible for UK distribution of the new Sonoro range.

by Pete Hayman

