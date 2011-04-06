Sky has released an update for its Mobile TV iPhone application in order to show exclusive Augusta Masters golf content.

Version 1.4.5 will see four extra channels join the Mobile TV application.

There will be coverage from Amen Corner on Thursday and Friday, and highlights across the weekend. There will also be a channel for holes 15 and 16.

The other two channels will follow Group One and Group Two around the course. Coverage of the Augusta Masters starts at 3.45pm on Thursday.

The Sky Mobile TV app is £5/month for Sky Sports subscribers, £8 for non-subscribers.

Read more about the Sky Mobile TV application here.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.