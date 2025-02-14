The 'perfect' and 'emotional' finale to Netflix's action-packed hit series is finally here

After six years, everyone's favourite Netflix karate TV show has come to an end. The final episodes of Cobra Kai have landed on the streaming service, closing season six, and satisfyingly crane-kick it up for a final showdown like no other.

While there's likely plenty of life left in the Karate Kid franchise, apparently that's it for the phenomenally popular action series, which expands on the original movie trio in what fans call the 'Miyagiverse'.

So wrap your ties tightly around your heads, turn up the metal music to thrash volume and get ready for action and adventure like none before it... with a huge helping of cheesy self-awareness too, of course.

What you might not expect from this finale is how much pull it will have on your heartstrings. Yes, there are plenty of well-choreographed fighting sequences that do the five seasons and umpteenth fights that have come before it proud, but thankfully plenty has been put into wrapping up the story too, with more than a few complex character stories being brought to a satisfying close here.

We'll keep this spoiler-free, but a heads up: the 15-episode season six is the bloodiest yet and culminates in an epic, unexpected fight at the Sekai Taikai tournament.

ScreenRant says the final five episodes present a "near-perfect ending for its characters" while Empire calls it "a more than fitting send-off". Audience and critic reviews are mostly positive in their Rotten Tomato ratings too.

Keep in mind that, despite the years and series count of Cobra Kai, the show still maintains an overall Rotten Tomatoes score of more than 90 per cent both for critics and fans – an impressive achievement.

The entire series is available to watch now on Netflix.

