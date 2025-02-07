As sure as night follows day, Netflix has raised its prices in the UK. The move was widely expected after it raised prices in the US a couple of weeks ago.

UK viewers will pay at least £1 more a month, but one tier has risen by £2. The streaming service has also hiked the price of its Extra member add-ons by £1.

The Standard subscription without adverts has risen by £2 to £12.99 a month. This is Netflix's most popular tier. The Standard option (with ads) is now £1 pricier (£5.99 a month), while the Premium tier is £1 pricier at £18.99 a month. Premium includes 4K and HDR, spatial audio, and lets you watch on up to four devices in the same household simultaneously and download on up to six devices.

All the new prices are effective immediately, and apply to both new and existing subscriptions.

Here's how the new prices look.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Netflix UK price rise 2025 Tier Old price New price Standard with adverts £4.99 £5.99 Standard £10.99 £12.99 Premium £17.99 £18.99

This is the first price hike for UK Netflix viewers since October 2023. Like other streaming services such as Disney+, Spotify and Paramount+, Netflix's prices have been edging up in recent years. In 2022, even Amazon raised the price of its Prime annual subscription service (which includes Prime Video) from £79 to £95 – its first price rise since 2014.

Netflix also started cracking down on password sharing a couple of years ago. It added nearly 19 million subscribers in the final months of 2024, far surpassing its projected 9.6 million.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nevertheless, the latest price rise will be met by groans from UK customers who are growing weary with the ever-escalating cost of living. Share your thoughts in the comments.

MORE:

8 of the best Netflix alternatives for film fans – and (nearly) all have free trials

These are the streaming services we recommend

And here are the best TV deals