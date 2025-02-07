Netflix's UK prices are rising – here's how much more you'll pay
Following a similar move in the US
As sure as night follows day, Netflix has raised its prices in the UK. The move was widely expected after it raised prices in the US a couple of weeks ago.
UK viewers will pay at least £1 more a month, but one tier has risen by £2. The streaming service has also hiked the price of its Extra member add-ons by £1.
The Standard subscription without adverts has risen by £2 to £12.99 a month. This is Netflix's most popular tier. The Standard option (with ads) is now £1 pricier (£5.99 a month), while the Premium tier is £1 pricier at £18.99 a month. Premium includes 4K and HDR, spatial audio, and lets you watch on up to four devices in the same household simultaneously and download on up to six devices.
All the new prices are effective immediately, and apply to both new and existing subscriptions.
Here's how the new prices look.
|Tier
|Old price
|New price
|Standard with adverts
|£4.99
|£5.99
|Standard
|£10.99
|£12.99
|Premium
|£17.99
|£18.99
This is the first price hike for UK Netflix viewers since October 2023. Like other streaming services such as Disney+, Spotify and Paramount+, Netflix's prices have been edging up in recent years. In 2022, even Amazon raised the price of its Prime annual subscription service (which includes Prime Video) from £79 to £95 – its first price rise since 2014.
Netflix also started cracking down on password sharing a couple of years ago. It added nearly 19 million subscribers in the final months of 2024, far surpassing its projected 9.6 million.
Nevertheless, the latest price rise will be met by groans from UK customers who are growing weary with the ever-escalating cost of living. Share your thoughts in the comments.
Joe has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.