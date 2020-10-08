Sky Q subscribers can now watch Netflix in HDR

HDR for select Sky Q content arrived back in May, but support for High Dynamic Range didn't extend to Q's built-in Netflix app.

Well, all that is about to change following today's announcement that Netflix HDR support has started to roll out to Sky Q customers. Those who have the relevant package (Sky Q Experience or HD + Ultra HD add-on), own a compatible Sky Q 2TB box and have a Netflix Premium account can now watch their favourite, compatible Netflix programmes in HDR.

According to Sky's press release, Netflix HDR should be available to all customers by mid-November and Sky has confirmed that compatible programmes will be in HDR10. Some content on Netflix is available to view in Dolby Vision but this flavour of HDR isn't currently supported by Sky Q.

This means new additions to the Netflix catalogue, such as Enola Holmes, Ratched and David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, should all be able to benefit from the increased range of colour and contrast that HDR can provide.

Sky has said it will be releasing more content in HDR, including Sky originals: Patrick Melrose and Code 404 in late October and Sky Nature shows America's Wild Border and A Bee's Diary in November.

The Secret Garden will be the first Sky Cinema original film in HDR, while Sky also mentioned more Sky Cinema HDR movies would be released in the run-up to Christmas with HDR live sport still on the roadmap for 2021.

