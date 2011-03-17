Sky News has launched a bespoke iPad app that it believes will be "the future of news journalism".

Sky News for iPad is currently available for free but will only remain so for Sky customers, with a charge to be introduced for everyone else later this year.

The bespoke iPad app has a dedicated editorial team and will be updated every minute and blend interactive video content with live coverage.

Reversing the online model of text-led stories with smaller videos, Sky News for iPad focuses on video content that can be watched on-demand.

The app will work on 3G and wi-fi and will give access to additional content not seen on the Sky News channel.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, called it "one of the most important developments in Sky News' history' as he promised it would deliver 'visually-rich storytelling".

Apple is yet to finalise its online subscription model for iPad apps, which both Sky News and Rupert Murdoch's iPad newspaper, The Daily, are waiting on before announcing charges.

The chief digital office of News Corporation, Jon Miller, has however confirmed that The Daily will come to the UK in a matter of months.

Having launched for free in the US, The Daily is set to go behind the paywall in the US next week.

In contrast to the Sky News for iPad app, which promises to refresh content every minute, The Daily updates on a daily basis, as the name suggests.

The Sky News for iPad app is available to download from the iTunes Store now.

