US broadcaster Discovery Networks has signed deals with Sky and Virgin Media to broadcast its 3D programmes in the UK.

It will be the first time Discovery 3D TV shows have been transmitted outsde the US.

Discovery has agreed to produce 3D programming in genres including natural history, engineering, extreme sports and crime.

Under the deal Sky and Virgin Media, Discovery's biggest distribution partners in the UK, have signed content deals to air commissions including 3D Safari, which is to be made by Renegade Pictures, a ten-part series of 60 minute shows filmed at Woburn Abbey's safari park.

A second wildlife show, called Beautiful Freaks, is to be filmed in Namibia by Tigress Productions. The 60-minute special is hosted by Discovery Networks regular Nick Baker.

