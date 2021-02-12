Sign up to Disney Plus now and beat the February price hike

Disney Plus is releasing a raft of excellent new film and TV shows to its streaming service and the countdown is on to sign-up and save on your subscription. With the Disney Plus free trial incentives dried up for now, this potential 24 percent saving is the best deal by far.

From the 23rd February the monthly cost of Disney Plus will be up to £7.99 (from £5.99) in the UK, $7.99 (from $6.99) in the States, AU$11.99 (from AU$8.99), and €8.99 (from €6.99). The superb triple threat US deal of the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle will also get a $1 increase to $13.99 per month.

However, the good news is that, if you get in before the door closes on 23rd, Disney will honour today's monthly price up until August 2021. If you go for the annual subscription, though, you get a whole year at the cheaper rate.

Disney Plus annual subscription £79.90 £59.99/$69.99

Get cheaper access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day - including The Simpsons, the X-files and Disney Star originals. Don't delay!

To sweeten the deal, Disney is launching the more adult-focused Disney Star section of the experience at the same time which brings 270 more films, 75 shows and 4 original series to enjoy – well worth the extra.

On top of that, as ever, a Disney Plus subscription brings unlimited access to TV and film from Disney, LucasFilms, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. And did we mention you can watch on up to four screens?

Do note, that Star will not be launching in the US and one or two other regions just yet. Check for the full details and the Disney Plus Star line-up.

