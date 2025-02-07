This "cute superhero romp" from DC Comics arrives on Netflix just in time for family movie night

In the battle of DC versus Marvel, one family cartoon feature is often overshadowed by the big-budget, SFX-fest blockbusters. That flick is now a Netflix treat, having just landed in the library in time for the weekend, and makes for ideal family viewing – pets included.

DC League of Super-Pets achieves that all-too-rare straddling of entertaining the kids while also offering enough over-their-heads jokes to keep parents chuckling along too.

The Popcornmeter over at Rotten Tomatoes is at a strong 88 per cent for Super-Pets, showing that fans are all in for this family favourite – even if the critics were a little more reserved, racking up a 72 per cent Tomatometer score. Still, The Guardian called it a "cute superhero romp" while Roger Ebert descibed its script as "smart, exciting, and very funny".

The best TVs for streaming movies

Super loyal

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While the superhero movies from DC Comics have been hit and miss, aiming for older audiences and following darker themes than many Marvel flicks, this lighthearted animation hits the mark.

Super-Pets stars the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart – an already proven hit action-comedy team-up – backed by several Hollywood big-hitters including Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Wilde, Ben Schwartz, Thomas Middleditch, Jameela Jamil and, indeed, more. Yep, this is an all-star cast.

The story follows the dog of Superman himself, Krypto, who is, suitably in my mind, also super-powered. He leads a gang of shelter animals who become blessed with new powers and must learn how to use them in order to rescue kidnapped superheroes – Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Batman. The slapstick is hilarious, the characters cutesy, and the pace action-packed, making this one of the most endearing big-screen DC Comics creations yet.

Rated PG, this 2022 release is good fun for all the family and is now available to watch on Netflix while the license lasts.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

5 movies and TV shows worth watching in Netflix's Global Top 10

We've built a cutting-edge home cinema system around LG's superb C4 OLED

The surprising '80s album that never leaves our hi-fi test rooms

This sci-fi cult classic has a surprising sequel – and it's free to watch right now