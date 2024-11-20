Sony's award-winning flagship wireless earbuds have crashed to their lowest price ever just in time for Black Friday

When the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds launched back in July 2023 they set a new benchmark for wireless earbuds at the money. And they've continued to dominate the opposition and recently walked away with a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award for their efforts.

Over time, the price has slowly started to come down and amongst all the Black Friday deals, we've spotted that the black version has just dropped to £179 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen them at yet, and if you were considering a pair, we think now is a great time to get involved and secure Sony's brilliant flagship earbuds at this cheapest-ever price.

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £179 (save £80)

Sony's five-star WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals can match them for sound quality, and this new low price (for the black pair) only makes them more attractive.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2024

Previous low price £189

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are among the best wireless earbuds in town, alongside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

The list of what the XM5 can do is near-endless. Aside from flexible and effective active noise cancelling, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost low-quality files to fine effect, while they also include multipoint Bluetooth, 360 Reality Audio support and flexible touch controls that allow you to change volume and switch between sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is their stellar sound quality. They put in a breathtaking performance with a wonderfully neutral balance and create a sound stage bursting with class-leading detail and clarity. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. The fit might not suit everyone but we still think they should be at the top of your list of pairs to audition.

With this £80 price drop at Amazon, consider them a superb choice for anyone looking for a pair of premium wireless earbuds. Want an alternative with even better noise cancelling and a slightly richer sonic balance? You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for £219 (down from £300).

