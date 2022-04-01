Sensational wireless earbuds deal sees five-star Sonys drop below £50

If you are looking for a new pair of budget wireless earbuds or simply after an excuse to buy a second, backup pair, then how about chucking some excellent £49 five-star Sonys into your Amazon basket?

Thanks to the retailer's 45 per cent discount, the Sony WF-C500 are currently down to their lowest ever price.

With the WF-C500 headphones, Sony has successfully brought its premium true wireless in-ear expertise down to a competitive price, all without cutting too many corners. The result is a pair of extremely comfortable earbuds with neutral tonality, a front-foot sonic attitude, and fine levels of detail and insight.

At their full £90 price, we hailed them well worth the investment; at £49 then, they're undoubtedly the best wireless headphones deal around this weekend.

Sony WF-C500 earbuds £ 90 £49 at Amazon (save £41)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are available in black, white, orange and green. Five stars

Should you buy the Sony WF-C500?

If your budget is limited, yes. The Sony WF-C500 have a sporty bent, with IPX4 certification meaning they can withstand splashing water like a downpour. But they're just as practical for everyday use.

At 5.4g per earbud, they aren’t any kind of burden to wear – and thanks to the supplied choice of eartips and the compact nature of their design, they are simple to get into position and will stay comfortable for hours once they’re there. They also come in some more colourful options including blue, white and orange as well as black.

Connecting via Bluetooth 5.0 is quick and there's compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs on board. There’s support for hands-free calls, while you can also access your smartphone’s voice assistant at the touch of a button.

The buds have 10 hours of battery life (or 20 with the carry case) and support Sony's DSEE technology (which upscales digital music files to near hi-res quality). They also offer Sony 360 Reality Audio, which delivers 360-degree surround audio. Sony's Headphones Connect app, meanwhile, lets you tweak EQ settings.

The £49 Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds deal is available now at Amazon... but for how long? Best grab a pair now before they return to their recent £60-£70 asking price.

