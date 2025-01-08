Save thousands on a premium home cinema set-up with this deal on the Sony Bravia Projector 9

Premium home cinema projectors are never going to come cheap. The Sony Bravia Projector 9 is certainly no exception at its retail price, but we’ve spotted a deal that can save you an impressive £2900.

This five-star projector has dropped from £27,599 to £24,699 at Peter Tyson.

It’s definitely still on the pricey side but if you are looking for a projector with incredible image-processing capabilities and detailed picture, this could be the one for you.

So what makes the Sony Bravia Projector 9 so special? One of the key aspects that blew us away during the testing process was its next level picture quality.

In our review, we said: "Its picture quality is truly, madly, transportively magnificent, enjoying levels of detail, colour volume, brightness and three-dimensionality, especially with HDR visuals, that we’ve just never seen before."

If that's not high praise, I'm not sure what is.

It also carries a true, native 4K resolution, where its SXRD imaging chip actually carries a full 4K count of ‘pixels’. The projector reaches a brightness output of 3400 lumens, and this top-notch lighting system is rated to 20,000 hours of uninterrupted movie viewing.

Compared to most 4K projectors, this model is light and relatively easy to install in a home cinema room.

The price is still quite eye-watering. If that is not a problem for you, however, this deal seems like the perfect way to level up your home cinema system.

MORE:

These are the best projector deals right now

And here is our in-depth review of the Sony Bravia Projector 9

These are the best projectors we recommend