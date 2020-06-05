Save £50 on Bose Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa, Google Assistant

As best Bose deals go, this one is rather good – Bose deals can be like hen's teeth, and this particular offer involves a 20 per cent discount on a wireless smart speaker. If you or someone you know is currently debating a Sonos One purchase, it might be a deal worth looking at before you click 'buy'.

Bose Home Speaker 300 £250 £199 at Exceptional AV

This diminutive Bose home speaker delivers big 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. There's AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and wifi connectivity. It can be controlled by voice, the Bose Music app, or via the six, one-touch presets on the top of the speaker.

View Deal

Today's best Bose Home Speaker 300 deals Bose Home Speaker 300 Exceptional AV £199.99 View Reduced Price Bose HOME 300 BLK Home... Sonic Direct £249.95 £219 View Bose Home Speaker 300 - Black very.co.uk £249 View BOSE Home Speaker 300 with... Currys PC World £249 View Show More Deals

The Bose Home Speaker 300 has six handy presets on the top panel, which can be programmed to trigger your favourite radio stations or streaming services – a useful touch for those who aren't wedded to voice controls (oh yes, both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built in to shoulder voice assistant duties).

You can stream music via the on-board Bluetooth or wi-fi, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, while popular music apps such as Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, Apple Music and TuneIn are all integrated for seamless use.

All of that music is held in one place by the Bose Music app, which makes it easier to jump between radio and streaming services without needing to launch each app separately, and multiple users can personalise their content on the same speaker.

Under review, we liked the 300's big, weighty sound, the scale of which outreaches many competitors and is impressive for a unit of this size. We also thought that Google Assistant and Alexa were well integrated.

Although it didn't blow us away for sonic detail and timing, at this price, it could be worth a look if you're on the market for a new wireless home smart speaker.

MORE:

Sonos One vs Bose Home Speaker 300: which is better?

Best Bose speakers 2020: portable, multi-room, wireless

Best Bose headphones 2020: noise-cancelling and wireless