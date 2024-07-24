Save over £700 on the incredible Sony A95L QD-OLED TV with this voucher code

In the market for a high-end TV that's guaranteed to blow your socks off when it comes to picture quality? You've come to the right place, as the Sony A95L QD-OLED TV fits that brief down to a tee. With its exceptional brightness, contrast and clarity, it put on a captivating performance in our AV testing room when we reviewed it late last year. It even sounds pretty good (by TV standards) which is high praise considering we're staunch advocates for a soundbar or AVR.

Despite it being a showstopper in the picture and sound department, we had to caveat that it was quite pricey; thankfully Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks have a solution to that conundrum with its current discount code offers. The 55-inch version of this TV is down to £2159 from its original £2999 launch price and the 65-inch version, which we reviewed at a hair-raising £3699, is down to just £2969.

Each site has a different voucher code, so depending on where you choose to buy from, you'll need the matching discount code. Richer Sounds has SONY10, while Sevenoaks Sound and Vision has code GD10PC - both of these need to be applied at checkout on the respective retailer's sites.

Sony A95L QD-OLED deal

Sony XR55A95L 55 inch QD-OLED 4K TV £2999 £2159 at Richer Sounds (save £840)

We tested the slightly larger Sony A95L, however we think its supreme picture quality should translate to this 55-inch model. With QD-OLED providing enhanced brightness and rich colours, this TV is an absolute marvel, especially with over £800 slashed from the price. Use voucher code SONY10 for the full savings. Also available at Sevenoaks with voucher code: GD10PC

Sony XR65A95L 65 inch QD-OLED 4K TV £3699 £2969 at Richer Sounds (save £730)

The Sony A95L might just be the most technically impressive TV that we've ever tested. It has a dazzling, contrast-rich picture and a quality sound system that delivers crisp and spacious sound. It's not cheap, but if you want a TV that will absolutely blow you away, then this is the one to go for. Use voucher code SONY10 for the full savings. Also available at Sevenoaks with voucher code: GD10PC

In our review, we described the 65-inch A95L as a “stunning TV” capable of going “astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours”, recreating TV shows and movies more accurately than most of the competition.

Sony’s A95L features four HDMI inputs: two meet 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications, and one port designated to handle eARC connections with soundbars or AV receivers. Dolby Atmos is also supported if a compatible audio device (Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR) is connected.

As you would expect, the A95L supports a range of streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+. It also supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – great news for gamers – and a range of HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. We are still waiting on Dolby Vision Gaming support, which will hopefully come later.

You also get a Bravia CAM camera packaged with the TV. This device clips onto the top edge of the TV and allows access to a range of smart features such as video calling, picture optimisation, and sound optimisation based on where you're positioned in the room.

A new TV of this quality and price is no casual purchase but a hefty £840 and £730 price drop brings Sony's A95L down to a slightly more palatable price.

MORE:

Read our full Sony A95L (XR-65A95L) review

Our picks for the best TVs on the market, tested by our expert team

Samsung S95C vs Sony A95L: which QD-LED is better?