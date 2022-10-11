Save over 50% on Philips audiophile headphones in the Prime Day sale

Prime Day comes but once a year, but this year Amazon is treating customers to an extra day of deals to alleviate those autumn blues. So if you've been looking for the perfect pair of over ear-headphones to keep your ears warm and entertained on your commute, then you're in luck as there have been some stand-out headphones deals at inflation-beating prices already, and we've got another one to tempt you with.

Philips' Fidelio X2HR headphones have just been reduced to only £84.15 at Amazon (opens in new tab); that's a massive 53% saving from their previous price of £180 and the cheapest we've ever seen.

A serious set of over-ears, the Fidelio X2HR boast 50mm drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads and double-layered, open-backed ear cups engineered for precision and comfort.

Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £180 £84.15 (save £95.85) at Amazon

These sophisticated hardwired headphones have double-layered ear shells, 50mm-diameter drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads, and a huge discount at Amazon!

There's a dedicated cable-management clip for tangle-free operation when cueing up your hi-res audio files, and they've even included a 3.5-6.3 mm adapter. This wired over-ear model was launched in 2017, but it still holds its own in today's market – especially at this price.

We've not tested this particular pair of Philips headphones, but we did review – and award five stars to – the virtually identical Philips Fidelio X2, which we praised for their smooth, neutral sound and taut, punchy bass, and ability to produce excellent musical insight along with unrivalled comfort and an eye-catching design.

If you're looking for a pair of sophisticated over-ears to enjoy your hi-res music, the Philips Fidelio X2HR could be well worth considering, especially at this price (opens in new tab).

