Time to ditch Spotify – get 4 months of lossless streaming FREE this Prime Day

If you've been considering a switch from Spotify to try out this 'lossless' music streaming that people are raving about, now's the perfect time to do so. For Prime Day, Amazon Music Unlimited is free for a whole four months, meaning you can get 120 days of CD-quality (lossless) and hi-res audio quality without spending a dime. That's much better than paying for lower-quality streaming, if you ask us...

The generous Prime Day music streaming deal, which is valid in the UK, US and Australia, is now available to Prime members who haven't previously had the pleasure of a free trial and who are not current subscribers of the service. But don't worry if you aren't a Prime member – you can still get three months free (again, provided you haven't taken advantage of a free trial before or are a current Music Unlimited subscriber).

Just be aware that you'll need to sign up by Thursday 13th July to take advantage, and note that once your four (or three) months are up, your membership will renew automatically at the standard monthly fee – £8.99 /$8.99 for Prime members; £11/$11/AU$12 for non-Prime members. So maybe set a reminder on your phone if you don't want to end up paying for the service once the promotion is up.

4 months Amazon Music Unlimited - FREE

Sign up before Thursday and make a massive saving on Amazon's lossless and hi-res streaming service for four whole months. You're essentially saving up to £44/$44/AU$48 while not spending anything at all – not bad for unlimited music streaming for the best quality you can get.

We're certainly keen on Amazon Music as a streaming service, with our review of the platform praising its vast catalogue, decent sound quality and attractive discount for existing Prime members. We prefer Tidal, but hey, the Tidal free trial is only 30 days.

This Amazon deal is, by the way, for the Individual plan (as opposed to the Student or Family plans) and gives you access to around 100 million tracks in standard, lossless and hi-res quality, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline playback, unlimited skips and hands-free listening using Alexa.

Remember, to get this deal you need to sign up before July 13th, so get cracking if you want to spend the next four months listening to your favourite songs in high quality for absolutely nothing.

