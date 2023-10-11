Save on Award-winning Sony wireless headphones, AV amplifiers and Dolby Atmos soundbars this Prime Day

Sony's sweep of our yearly Awards is impressive, to say the least. Scooping up commendations in the TV, AVR, projector, soundbar, wireless headphones and smartphones categories, Sony has had nothing short of a stellar year of new releases. Naturally, you'll want to get your hands on all of this five-star tech; lucky for you it's also the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, and Sony has gone all out with slashing prices on its top-notch kit.

Below you'll find discounts on a lot of the best Award-winning Sony tech including the best budget phone for an even cheaper price as well as our favourite OLED TV of the year at a tasty discount. But you'll have to act fast, as these deals cease at midnight.

Award-winning Sony headphone deals

Whether it's true wireless in-ears or Bluetooth over-ear headphones, Sony has cleared out the wireless headphones Award; in fact its the only brand on that list. From the budget WF-C500 buds all the way up to the flagship WH-1000XM5, Sony's headphone lineup has arguably never been stronger and with these Prime Day deals, they're all available at a great price.

Sony WF-C500 was £ 90 now £48.99 (save £41)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are available in black, white, orange and green.

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £75 (save £24)

Sony's affordable over-ears are some of the best value cans you can pick up right now. If you want ANC and a

punchy, forward sound profile, these are the headphones for you. Lowest deal price is on the black finish.

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £258 (save £122)

The over-ear siblings to the earbuds above, these wireless ANC headphones are class leaders in their field... with or without a discount! Bargains this Prime Day 2.

An anti-Prime Day deal on the Award-winning A80L OLED TV

Technically speaking, this isn't a Prime Day deal, but it's a great price nonetheless. The 55-inch Sony A80L takes home the best premium TV at 55 inches or above, and for good reason too – this is a stunning OLED from Sony. While the price has dropped everywhere since launch, Sevenoaks is throwing in an additional £50 off with voucher code GDSAVE50, as well as giving you a chance to win the Award-winning WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Sony 55-inch A80L OLED TV £2399 £1549 at Sevenoaks (save £850)

We tested this TV back in April, noting its impressive image, and gave it a five-star review. However, it was fairly expensive when placed alongside key rivals such as LG's G2. That's changed as of late with the price dropping down to £1599 on most sites; although Sevenoaks is offering more of an incentive than most with an additional £50 off with voucher code GDSAVE50 at checkout. Read our full Sony XR-55A80L review

Save on this serial Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar

Sony's HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos soundbar has been our Product of the Year winning soundbar for the last two year's running, and 2023 marks the third year its taken home a Best Soundbar Award – only time will tell if it makes the Product of the Year hat trick. Either way, this is a fantastic soundbar, and at £300 off the asking price, it's a great deal too.

Sony HT-A7000 was £1299 now £999 at Amazon (save £300)

This five-star, Award-winning soundbar delivers amazing Atmos and a bountiful feature set that culminates in a truly impressive soundbar. Equally as impressive are these savings, meaning you can get a big discount off the usual asking price right now.

Read our full Sony HT-A7000 review.

Sony's Award-winning AV amplifier for less

After a lengthy hiatus from the AVR scene, Sony returned in the Spring of 2023 with a stellar home cinema amplifier. The TA-AN1000 was showered with praise for its detailed sound, punchy dynamics and excellent precision, and it can now be snapped up for just shy of £850.

Sony TA-AN1000 home cinema amplifier was £999 now £849 (save £150)

We've not been shy in professing how much we admire the Sony TA-AN1000. Its crisp, detailed, punchy and precise sound ticks every box we look for in an AVR, and it's quickly becoming one of our favourite models in the mid market.

Read our full Sony TA-AN1000 review

Our favourite budget smartphone, now even cheaper

Sony has once again delivered portable AV excellence for well under the price of many of its Samsung, Google and Apple competitors. The Xperia 10 V is this year's version of last year's Award-winning Mark IV budget Xperia phone, and no surprises here, it's just as good, if not better in the audio department. With this Prime Day deal, you can get it for well under £300, making it the biggest smartphone bargain we've seen.

Sony Xperia 10 V was £399 now £279 at Amazon (save £120)

Sony's latest budget Xperia stuns in the picture department once again, while the audio performance gets a boost thanks to a new front-facing stereo speaker set-up. Read our full Sony Xperia 10 V review

