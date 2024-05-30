Getting into vinyl? Save over £50 on our top-rated affordable Bluetooth turntable

Great record players aren't normally cheap, and it's rare to find good turntable deals even during major events such as the Black Friday sales. That's why our eyes lit up when we scouted this excellent offer on the affordable and five-star Sony PS-LX310BT, a deal which sees the deck drop down from around £249 to just £194 at Amazon UK, or £199 at Argos, John Lewis and Currys.

The PS-LX310BT isn't just any turntable: it's a fully automatic plug-and-play deck with a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth streaming powers. A versatile all-rounder, which also delivers great sound, it's the perfect first turntable for newbie vinyl fans and makes a great gift option if you know someone just dipping their toe into the wonderful world of record collecting.

Sony Bluetooth turntable deal

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable was £249 now £194 at Amazon (save £55)

Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic deck, with a phono stage and Bluetooth, and priced it at the low end of the market. This is a five-star performer made even better thanks to some hefty discounts at your favourite retailers.

Five stars.

Deal also at Argos, John Lewis and Currys.

If you're tempted by the trendy-looking suitcase record players at Urban Outfitters or other high-street shops, we'd veer you away from those and point you to this Sony instead.

It's hard to overstate how effortlessly convenient and talented the Sony PS-LX310BT deck is for the money. Its combination of features and performance (especially at its budget price) has seen the LX310 stay on our list of best record players and best Bluetooth turntables since we first heard it and awarded it the full five stars.

There's no set-up involved, so no need to set the counterweight or tracking force, or even fit and align the cartridge. Everything comes fitted and, apart from attaching the provided belt to the platter and motor (easy enough to do), you simply have to place your record on the deck and press 'play'. That's it!

In our review, we stated: "It could only score more highly for usability if it somehow took the LPs from their covers. Surely the compromise must be on sound performance?" But no... It sounds surprisingly musical, with a decent, enjoyable dose of drive and attack all adding a sense of propulsion and impact to your records.

While a purist turntable such as the Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E (currently yours for £199 at Richer Sounds) will deliver better clarity, subtler detail and greater dynamic prowess, you will have to invest in a few extra boxes (external phono stage or a stereo amp with one built-in) and cables before you can plug in a pair of speakers.

If it's convenience that you're after, you can use the Sony's line-level output to connect it to a pair of powered speakers, such as the Ruark MR1 Mk2, for a neat desktop system. Or, thanks to a stable Bluetooth connection, you could opt to connect to a Bluetooth speaker or wireless headphones directly and just get listening.

If you want a straightforward but effective and affordable turntable (with the added bonus of wireless playback), then look no further than the Sony PS-LX310BT, now on a belter of a deal at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our original Sony LS-LX310BT review

Check out our guide to the best record players across all budgets

Want more choice? The best turntable deals right now

Love vinyl but want streaming too? This fantastic, affordable system ticks both boxes