Save an extra £19 on discounted Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones at John Lewis

If you thought you had to wait 'til a huge sales event to snap up the best savings, think again. Thanks to John Lewis, one of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 is down to a rock-bottom £176, if you deploy a handy promotional code.

Back on the train to work and looking for a way to take the edge off those early starts? Or maybe you're just looking for a sonic upgrade for the weekend? Well, you're in luck: the already-discounted XM3 – which dropped to £195 recently – are now an extra £19 cheaper at this particular retailer.

All you have to do to receive your extra £19 off promotional code is become a My John Lewis member for free (if you aren't already). Then, make sure you're signed in to your account when you check out, and enter MYJLSONY19 at payment by going to the ‘Add promotional code’ link in checkout. Simple!

Top Sony XM3 wireless headphone deal

The five-star noise-cancelling WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ears have been superseded by the excellent WH-1000XM4, but they are still every inch the 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, and at this price they're an absolute steal.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, the discounted XM3 are now even more tempting...

