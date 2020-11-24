Save a huge 41% on Bose SoundLink wireless headphones for Black Friday

Whatever your calendar says, Black Friday is in full swing, and here's another tasty deal on a set of wireless headphones. This one comes from Bose, a dependable, quality brand if ever we've heard one. The Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear wireless headphones are now slashed by 41% for Black Friday, dropping from an original RRP of £200 to £118. That's a saving of £82. Not bad, eh?

The Bose SoundLink II offer 15 hours of battery, a mic for voice and video calls, and the promise of solid noise isolation (but not noise-cancelling).

Bose SoundLink II £200 £118 at Amazon (save £82)

These wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones are discounted by 41% for Black Friday, which looks like a bit of a bargain – and then some. Enjoy 15 hours of wireless battery life from one charge and, thanks to a built-in mic, you can also use them for voice and video calls.View Deal

Launched a few years back, they're no longer state of the art (there's no noise-cancelling or aptX technology, for example) but their audio is still solid, balanced and detailed, and they're an absolute steal for just over £100.

There are physical volume buttons and playback controls, which also allow you to answer calls through the built-in mic, and the Bluetooth and battery logos are tastefully illuminated just to top it all off.

The deal is available for the black or white Bose Soundlink II, plus you also get a handy carry case, USB and audio cables in the box.

It's good-looking kit for the money...

