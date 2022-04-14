Save 43% on the Fire TV Stick in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale has slashed 43% off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – that's a massive £17 saving on the £40 RRP.

The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add Full HD streaming smarts to any TV with a spare HDMI port. It's also an ideal buy for those who love to watch the latest shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ but have a TV without a certain service.

In the market for a 4K streamer? You can also bag £10 off the Fire TV Stick 4K (was £50, now £40) and 27% off the Fire Stick 4K Max.

The limited time deals end 9am BST on Friday 15th April. So if you want to get your Bank Holiday weekend off to a flyer, don't delay.

Fire TV Stick deal (ends Monday)

Amazon Fire TV Stick £40 £23 at Amazon (save £17)

This mid-range streaming stick promises Full HD streaming, Dolby Atmos support for more immersive sound and Alexa voice controls. If you're not fussed about 4K, grab this 43% reduction. Deal ends 9am BST Friday 15th April 2022.

Amazon's streaming devices are renowned as some of the best in the business, thanks in large part to their low prices. But they're also very capable. And while they're heavily skewed to Amazon's ecosystem, they can stream other services too, like Netflix, YouTube, Now, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and more.

The standard Fire TV Stick was refreshed in October 2020. It now boasts an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor with 50 per cent more power than the previous generation Fire TV Stick (2019). The new model also delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps, while the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks and promises more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections.

If you've had your eye on a bargain Fire TV device, we suggest you pull the trigger and grab 43% off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote before the deal ends at 9am BST on 15th April.

In the market for a 4K streamer? You can also bag £10 off the Fire TV Stick 4K (was £50, now £40) and 27% off the Fire Stick 4K Max, which promises more power, more memory and a quicker Wi-Fi-6 connection (was £55, now £40). There's no word on when either of those deals ends.

