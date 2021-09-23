Save 25% on three months of Sky Sports with this Now deal

The Ryder Cup starts today and, fortuitously, Now is giving you money off your ticket to view.

For the next three months, it's knocked its Sports Membership (which gives you access to Sky Sports without being tied into a subscription) down to £25 a month – it usually costs £33.99. The deal is live now and lasts until 3rd October.

Now Sports Membership deal: £25 a month

The Ryder Cup opening ceremony happens later today, with the action starting in earnest tomorrow at 1pm BST (8am ET, 10pm AEST). Team Europe will be hoping to make it two wins in a row after their victory over Team USA in 2018 (the tournament was postponed last year due to the pandemic). However, Europe has a lot of catching up to do, trailing the US 26-14 over the whole of the tourney's 94-year history.

This year, it takes place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

As well as bringing you the Ryder Cup, and other sports action, the deal also makes you eligible for a seven-day free trial of the Now Boost. This lets you stream all the Sky Sports channels in 1080p HD at 50fps, and gives you access to bonus streams, surround sound and lets you stream on three devices at once. After the free trial, the Boost costs £5 a month.

Now used to be called Now TV, but rebranded in March. It offers most of the same services as its parent company Sky, but without any contracts to be tied into. Sky has promised something "magical" next month – could that be its own-branded smart TVs? A satellite-free Sky service (which it has been talking about since 2017)? And where would this leave Now? We'll find out on 7th October.

