SkyShowtime streaming service to launch in 22 European countries

Sky is launching a new streaming service. SkyShowtime will bring together original and premium content from Sky, NBCUniversal, Universal Pictures, Peacock, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, and Nickelodeon to over 20 countries across Europe.

The service will launch next year in the following 22 countries: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Sky claims the service will be available in over 90 million homes across these territories. Its programming slate of over 10,000 hours of entertainment will include scripted dramas, kids and family shows, key franchises, movie premieres, local programming, documentaries/factual content and more.

SkyShowtime is the broadcaster's latest attempt to take on streaming bigwigs such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video across Europe. Last year, Sky pulled out of Spain, where it had been offering an over-the-top TV service for three years, so it's no surprise to see Spain on the list of countries that will be getting SkyShowtime.

Sky recently announced it would carry the Paramount+ streaming service in Europe, and NBCUniversal's Peacock in the UK. It's surely hoping that SkyShowtime will bolster its streaming offering in Europe to see off competition not only from international players, but also from local offerings such as Spain's Movistar+ too.

