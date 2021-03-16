Now TV is now just called 'Now', adds Dolby Digital 5.1

Now TV has had a rebrand. Sky's contract-free streaming service is now just called Now, dropping the TV part.

Why? Apparently it, "reflects how brilliant simplicity meets brilliant entertainment". Of course, this being a corporate rebrand, it's inevitably accompanied by some linguistic voodoo. In this case, the illuminated 'O' in the logo represents "a portal to showcase Now's entertainment at the heart of the brand." Right.

The service's UI has a new look, and the Passes are now called Membership (though they're still split into Entertainment, Cinema, Sports, Kids and hayu).

You can also 'Boost' each Membership to add simultaneous streaming across three devices, full 1080p HD video and Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound. This starts at £3 a month.

Other than that, it's business as usual, with contract-free streaming, and Passes – sorry, Membership – starting at £3.99 a month. Check out the best Now TV deals right now for the best ways to sign-up.

Dropping 'TV' from the name fits with other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix which don't refer to themselves as TV platforms.

