Sky Glass TV confirmed with built-in Sky, 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos – no box, no dish necessary

Sky has put recent rumours to bed by announcing its first-ever TV, Sky Glass.

The "streaming TV from Sky" brings the Sky Q service to homes over broadband – Sky Glass works over wi-fi, meaning no set-top box or dish is required. It's the only TV integrated with Sky, and the first step in Sky's promise to move its TV service from satellite to broadband.

The TV comes in three sizes – 43-inch (£649), 55-inch (£849) and 65-inch (£1049). Sky refers to this line-up as 'Small', 'Medium' and 'Large'.

Sky Glass has built-in Dolby Atmos – not surprising considering the wealth of Atmos content on the Sky service. The six speakers framing the TV are located at the side, centre and top of the telly to achieve the surround sound's immersive effect. The 4K and (10-bit) HDR Quantum Dot panel supports Dolby Vision HDR – again, so that owners can benefit from the increasing amount of premium content on the service.

Available in five colours (blue, green, pink, white and black), the Sky Glass TV will be available in the UK from 18th October, followed by more markets in 2022.

(Image credit: Sky)

(Image credit: Sky)

The Sky Glass TV can be alternatively purchased for £13 (43-inch), £17 (55-inch) or £21 (65-inch) per month over a 48-month period (or for a higher monthly price over a shorter contract). The Sky Ultimate TV Package – which includes Sky Entertainment and Netflix but not Sky Sports or Cinema – costs an additional £26 per month. That means the 43-inch TV and Sky's ultimate package together costs a minimum of £39 per month. Considering the TV's specification, we would hope that subscription cost includes 4K viewing too...

For an extra £10 per month, you can get a Puck for adding the Sky Glass interface to other TVs in your room as part of Sky Whole Home. And Sky will introduce an exchange program that lets you "regularly" swap out the TV for the newer model, too.

Delivery in the UK is free, and Sky will unbox the TV and place it in position for you, ensuring it is "ready to go in 10 minutes from being plugged in". It will also take the packaging away and recycle it. Sky's TV is the first set to be certified carbon neutral due to its integration and lack of extra cables and hardware, and the company says that it requires 50 per cent less energy than a typical TV and soundbar set-up.

MORE:

Read our Sky Q review

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winners have been revealed!

16 of the best Dolby Atmos movie scenes to test your home cinema sound

The best 4K movies and TV shows to watch and where to watch them