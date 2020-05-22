Samsung Terrace is a weatherproof 4K QLED TV with matching soundbar

Samsung has just taken things outside with the Samsung Terrace – a lifestyle TV for your garden. The water-resistant QLED set comes in 55in, 65in and 75in screen sizes. Prices range from $3499 for the 55in to $8999 for the 75in.

As you'd guess, the Terrace TV is built to withstand the elements. It's rated iP55 – meaning it's not fully sealed but able to withstand dust and water. A slight downpour shouldn't bother it and you get a fully waterproof remote control as part of the package too. Fancy upgrading the built-in 20W speakers? Samsung has also announced a matching weather-resistant Terrace soundbar.

But won't the glare from the sun wreck your alfresco viewing sessions? Samsung says it's bumped up the Terrace's brightness to a whopping 2000 nits. Together with anti-glare technology, that should reduce reflections on a blazing hot summer's day.

Fancy watching some football? The bad news is there's nothing much on at the moment apart from the Bundesliga. The good news is that the Terrace has 240Hz motion processing, so it should do a decent job of handling fast-paced sports.

(Image credit: Samsung)

As well as the usual features you'd expect from a premium Samsung TV – Tizen OS, Bixby voice assistant, HDR10+ support – the Terrace gets a built-in HDBaseT receiver. This means you can run video, audio and power through a single, long-distance cable – making outdoor set-up a doddle.

Durability is always going to be a talking point when it comes to outdoor TVs. Samsung has kitted the Terrace out with a hardy metal frame that's far from ugly – the slim design is around 6cm deep.

Want to turn your garden into a movie theatre? The Terrace is available from June in the US and Canada, followed by Germany, Australia and New Zealand later this year. Currently, there's no word on a UK release.

Don't have $3,499 burning a hole in your Bermuda shorts? Here are our favourite outdoor projectors.

