Samsung reveals the price of its 2024 OLED TV and it's not good news

Samsung launched its latest series of OLED and Neo QLED TVs in Germany just over a week ago, and in doing so it gave us our first look at the pricing for the upcoming S95D. As stated in our hands on review, it's looking like yet another year of bad news regarding the cost of this TV.

We only have pricing in euros at the moment, so this might not reflect UK, US and Australian pricing; however, we'd be surprised if this isn't indicative of global pricing. So how much will the Samsung S95D set you back then?

The 55-inch model will cost €2799, the 65-inch is €3699, and the 77-inch will retail for €5199. There's no way around it, this is a substantial price increase from last year's S95C model. That model launched at €2499, while the 65-inch and 77-inch launched at €3,299 and €4,799 respectively.

That's an increase of €300 for the 55-inch model, and €400 for the 65- and 75-inch models; that's a considerable chunk of change. While we're aware markets are constantly changing, and that this may not reflect the final pricing that we expect to see revealed later this year, we have to take this information at face value for now.

We now turn our attention to LG, Panasonic and Phillips; all of which have revealed their equivalent models with the G4, Z95A and OLED909 respectively. Pricing for these TVs is unknown for now, however, we're eagerly awaiting to see if these manufacturers will undercut or outprice Samsung.

