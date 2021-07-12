Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leak appears to confirm launch date and new colours

Samsung's next true wireless earbuds could launch in under a month's time. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been pictured as part of a huge leak of Samsung's next launch line-up, which could also include a couple of foldable phones.

If Evan Blass is on the money (and this renowned tipster usually is), the Galaxy Buds 2 will come in grey, purple and white colour schemes, to match the green and black finishes we had already seen courtesy of 91Mobiles.

According to Ice Universe, the true wireless buds will feature active noise cancellation, giving them the edge over the cheap options such as the Google Pixel Buds A-Series and Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, and helping them compete with top-end buds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Apple AirPods Pro.

There's not much detail given about the buds, but at the recent Mobile World Congress conference, Samsung said it would hold an Unpacked event "later this summer". Which would square with the 11th August date given by Evan Blass.

Blass also shared gifs of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, both of which are foldable phones, as well as the S21 FE (a fan edition of the S21) and some new Samsung smartwatches. Expect to see them all debut at the same event on the 11th.

Samsung has a slightly disappointing track record when it comes to wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live haven't earned more than three stars in our reviews. (We haven't tested the Galaxy Buds Pro.) Let's hope the Buds 2 fare better.

