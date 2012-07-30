Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Beam smartphone, which sports an integrated projector, will go on sale in the UK today.

The Samsung Galaxy Beam phone was revealed at Mobile World Congress earlier this year but Samsung has only today announced it will go on sale in the UK.

Capable of projecting a 50in image on any nearby wall, the 'smartphone projector' is just 12.5mm thick and has a 4in screen.

It runs Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) OS, it has an 8GB internal memory, SD card slot and 1GHz dual-core processor.

The projector is a 480 x 360 resolution, with 15 lumens brightness and capable of beaming images taken on the 5 MP camera to any nearby wall.

As well as your own pictures and 720p video, it can project content from the likes of YouTube and games from Samsung's own 1000-strong Game Hub.

The Samsung Galaxy Beam is on sale today in the UK.

