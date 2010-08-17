We've just had official confirmation of tech specs and prices for Quad's new Elite Series of hi-fi components, on sale from September. Here are details and pictures of the first five models in the range:

Quad Elite CDS £799.95

• D/A Converter: Crystal CS4398

• DAC type: Hybrid multi-bit delta-sigma

• Maximum resolution: 24-bit

• Oversampling: x8

• Outputs: RCA (analogue); optical (digital)

• Quad system connection: Quad Link

• Dimensions (WxHxD): 321x80x310mm





Quad Elite Pre £849.95



• Tone adjust: bass and treble filters; Quad Tilt

• Line-level inputs: 4x RCA (inc. tape loop)

• MM/MC phono input • Outputs: 1x pre-out (RCA)

• Quad system connections: Quad Link; Amp Bus

• Supplied with Elite system remote handset

• Dimensions: (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm





Quad Elite Mono £649.95



• Power output (8 ohms): 150W

• Power output (4 ohms): 220W

• Quad system connection: Amp Bus

• Other inputs: RCA

• Outputs: five-way binding posts

• Facility to daisy-chain for bi-amping/tri-amping

• Dimensions: (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm



Quad Elite FM £599.95



• Tuning range: 88-108MHz

• Channel spacing: 50kHz

• Presets: 20

• Aerial inputs: 2x75 ohms

• Quad system connection: Quad Link

• Powered by Quad Elite Pre

• Dimensions (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm





Quad Elite Stereo £699.95



• Power output (8 ohms): 2x80W

• Power output (4 ohms): 2x120W

• Quad system connection: Amp Bus

• Other inputs: RCA

• Outputs: five-way binding posts

• Facility to daisy-chain for bi-amping/tri-amping

• Dimensions: (WxHxD): 321x70x310mm

We'll have an exclusive First Test of the new Quad pre/power in our November issue, on sale September 17th.

