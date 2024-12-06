Regret not buying this Award-winning soundbar package on Black Friday? Don't worry – this epic deal is still active

With Black Friday behind us for another year, we're willing to bet some people are having regrets about deals they considered but ultimately didn't buy.

It was an especially great year for soundbar deals, as plenty of Award-winning and five-star models dropped to their lowest-ever prices; sorry, we're rubbing it in now if you have regrets about not treating yourself to a new TV sound system.

Well, there is some good news. If you fall into the aforementioned camp, there is one deal that has been extended past Black Friday weekend, and into this week. It's a saving of over £750 on the Product of the Year-winning Samsung HW-Q990D, which you can pick up for just £939 on Amazon.

We reviewed (and raved about) this soundbar surround package at its full price of £1699, so this hefty discount makes this spectacular system an even more tempting option.

Samsung HW-Q990D £1699 £939 at John Lewis (save £760)

Our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbar system, the Samsung HW-Q990D is what our expert reviews team called "a hugely compelling package overall" thanks to its big, immersive and three-dimensional sound. It's not only a superb choice for movie enthusiasts but also gamers courtesy of its twin 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs.

What Hi-Fi? Award-winner

The HW-Q990D is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars out there, and for good reason. This 11.1.4-channel behemoth delivers a truly immersive audio experience that very few soundbar packages can match. In our review, we praised its large, immersive and three-dimensional soundfield, as well as its dynamic, weighty and detailed presentation.

One of the standout features of the Q990D is its upgraded HDMI connectivity. With two HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, it's a dream come true for gamers looking to maximise their next-gen console set-ups. The system also supports the latest audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ensuring you are covered no matter what you're watching.

But it's not just about the specification – the Q990D delivers where it counts. Its room-filling sound places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision, creating a truly cinematic experience in your living room. Whether you are watching the latest blockbuster or enjoying your favourite music, the Q990D brings energy and life to your audio.

