Quick! The Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are 25% off at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are simply the best true wireless earbuds around, but being a premium pair of headphones, they don't normally come cheap.

Thankfully, they're now on offer at Amazon, with the 25 per cent discount bringing the price down to £189 (opens in new tab). That's lower than on Black Friday!

That's not quite their lowest price ever – they have dropped to £180 a couple of times – but it's still a great deal on a fantastic pair of headphones.

Sony wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 £189 at Amazon (save £61)

Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their noise-cancelling is arguably the best in the business. Five Stars

The WF-1000XM4 succeeded the WF-1000XM3, and they are an improvement in every way, with better noise cancelling, added water resistance and superior sound quality. They even throw some new features in to the mix.

There's wireless charging, for one thing, which is a step up from their predecessors. Their battery life is also an improvement on the XM3 (eight hours from the buds, plus 16 from the carry case), as is the IPX4 water resistance (able to withstand "splashing from any angle"). New ear tips provide a more secure fit while being more comfortable, and the Speak to Chat feature lets you talk to someone while still wearing the earbuds – just start chatting, and it kicks in automatically.

A new processor makes for better noise cancellation while also improving sound quality. Songs sound audibly better – bass clarity is stunning, and the sense of rhythmic precision lets the headphones switch pace effortlessly.

So, a real step up from the XM3 in almost every regard. We not only gave the new XM4 earbuds five stars when we reviewed them, but they also won best wireless earbuds over £150 at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021. Praise doesn't come much higher.

