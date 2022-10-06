Quick! Technics wireless earbuds are at their lowest price ever on Amazon

When it comes to audio, there are few names bigger than Technics. While it might be best known for its era-defining turntables, Technics has also bought its sonic expertise to wireless earbuds with the premium noise cancelling Technics EAH-AZ60 headphones and their more affordable Technics EAH-AZ40 in-ears.

Both pairs earned a well-deserved four stars from us under intense review and have just dropped to their lowest price ever on Amazon, where the brand is currently offering a limited-time sale across all its headphones with savings of around 20% on the EAH-AZ60 (opens in new tab) and EAH-AZ40 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Technics EAH-AZ60 £200 £160 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The Technics EAH-AZ60 are solid choice if you're looking for a new pair of in-ear, especially with this deal. You get a design that’s smart, practical and comfortable, a decent specification that includes effective noise cancellation, and solid, easy-to-appreciate and competitive (if not class-leading) sound quality. Available in black.

(opens in new tab) Technics EAH-AZ40 £130 £100 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

The more affordable siblings to the AZ60 above, these Technics wireless earbuds don't have noise cancellation. You can still expect a detailed, robust sound, though, as well as comfort and good controls. Available in black silver and rose gold.

The Technics EAH-AZ70W face stiff competition from rival brands, but they're competitively priced and deliver effective noise-cancelling, which can be tweaked through the Technics Audio Connect companion app.

Battery life is a solid six hours, with the charging case providing an extra 12 hours. They're IPX4 splash-resistant and feature built-in Alexa voice control.

The best part? Thanks to their punchy, energetic delivery, they're entertaining to listen to. Under review, we were struck by their openness and gutsy bass but felt they didn't quite deliver at their launch price. But with a reduction of £40 bringing them down to £160 at Amazon (opens in new tab), they are well worth you're considering.

Meanwhile, the more affordable Technics EAH-AZ40 also get an awful lot right – in ergonomic terms, they’re nigh-on ideal, unarguably comfortable, and have some real positives where sound is concerned, too, with detailed, robust audio. They don't have noise cancelling, but the buds have an eight-hour battery life, and the case tops that up to a healthy 25 hours. With a tidy saving of £30, these affordable earbuds are now just £100 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Check out the Technics storefront (opens in new tab) at Amazon for more of the brand's headphones deals while stocks last.

MORE

Tetsuya Itani: The history of Technics by the man who helped shape it

Our guide to the best wireless earbuds

Looking for a bargain? Check out our pick of the latest and best headphone deals

