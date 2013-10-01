New from Pure is the Contour i1 Air wireless music dock with Apple AirPlay, and both 30-pin and lightning dock connectors.

The revolving dock has a clip-in connector that can accommodate both older 30-pin Apple products and newer models with the lightning connector.

For those who want to stream their music wirelessly, there's built-in AirPlay. And all content from the Pure Connect app – which gives access to 20,000 radio stations, 200,000 on-demand programmes and Pure's subscription music service – can also be streamed wirelessly to the Contour i1 Air.

Claimed power output is 20W RMS, there's an ethernet connection as well as wi-fi and a slimline reote control. The Pure Contour i1 Air is available now for £180.

By Andy Clough

