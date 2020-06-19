PS5 dashboard to get '100% overhaul' (while Xbox Series X probably won't)

So, the PS5 has been announced. We've seen the console, the DualSense controller and similarly arctic-white stylings for the new Pulse 3D Wireless headset. So far, most gamers (including the What Hi-Fi? team) have been pretty excited.

But here's some next-gen console news that might surprise some: despite the PS4's popular and perfectly adequate dashboard – we said "the interface itself is nice and nippy" and praised its "simple set-up" under review – The Verge has reported that Sony will be redesigning the entire thing, top to bottom, for PS5.

The information comes from a LinkedIn thread featuring Sony’s VP of UX design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin, who hosted a Q&A session and answered (albeit cryptically) the vast majority of PS5 questions other industry professionals threw at him.

MacLaurin said on LinkedIn that there will be a “100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts”.

While he added that it's “more subtle than flashy," he confirmed that "no pixel is untouched."

Senior editor at The Verge, Tom Warren, initially tweeted a very short 14-second preview of what the new UI looks like, which can be seen below (thank you, gamefront).

The announcements seem in contrast with Microsoft's approach, who, as reported by Forbes, may not actually change much at all for the upcoming Xbox Series X user interface, despite the less-than-popular dashboard on the Xbox One S. Under review, we found fault with the "unintuitive menus" on the One S, although we did note an "improved user interface" on the updated Xbox One X.

The Redmond-based firm has definitely revealed more Series X specs than Sony thus far (as well as enlisting the high-end nous of Bang & Olufsen for a new 'audio proposition') but these updates seem to involve minor tweaks, improvements and upgrades to the UI make it run more efficiently rather than the full overhaul Sony seems to be actioning.

Of course, we anticipate more news from both console manufacturers in the coming days and weeks. Watch this space...

