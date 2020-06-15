Sony looking to "emphasise value as opposed to price" with the PS5

We now know a lot about the PS5... or should be say PS5s. We know what they will look like, what accessories will be available, and what new games are in store. But one of the big PS5 questions still left unanswered is price.

In a recent interview with the BBC, PlayStation chief executive Jim Ryan states that Sony wants to "emphasise value as opposed to price" for the PS5.

"You're not going to hear anything on price today," he told the publication. "Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses. But I think this [the economic uncertainty] will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right. And I emphasise value as opposed to price.

"We must be more attentive than ever before to ensure that the overall value proposition in terms of the console and the games - the range of games, the quality of games, the quantity of games - makes this something that our community aspires towards."

Reading between the lines, it seems Sony is more interested in the price reflecting the "value" of the console rather than competing on with the Xbox Series X on the cheapest price. In other words, and this is hardly a newsflash, don't expect the new consoles to be cheap.

It's widely believed that a price north of £400/$400 will be attached to the PS5s, given their technological envelopes being pushed by Sony, as well as the reports that they feature some pretty pricey components. Our guess is that the Digital Edition will dip below the £400/$400 barrier, while the version with the disc drive will get closer to £499/$499.

