Pro-Ject's Debut Evo 2 is a stylish, updated turntable with technology borrowed from Award-winning model

Pro-Ject's Debut range of turntables has delivered some of the brand's most successful models, including the recent Award-winning Debut Pro and older Debut Carbon Evo – both five-star performers.

The brand has now announced a new model – the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 – that takes centre stage of its core Debut line. Replacing the older Carbon Evo model, the new Evo 2 aims to improve upon this long-running deck with new technologies and elements derived from its illustrious Debut Pro sibling, while retaining its wallet-friendly price and engaging sound.

Pro-Ject says the Evo 2 "strikes the perfect balance between affordability, style and unbridled audio excellence". We first spotted the Evo 2 at High End Munich 2024 earlier this year, and now we have the full details and a review sample in our test rooms.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Debut Evo 2 remains a minimal, fuss-free design, but includes a new cartridge, a new platter, an updated tonearm bearing block and improved chassis to elevate the overall performance.

The 8.6-inch one-piece carbon fibre tonearm returns, but is now mounted in a precision-milled aluminium block with low-friction bearings similar in design to the Debut Pro. The heavy steel platter of the previous model has been swapped for a die-cast aluminium platter (similar to the Debut Pro) with a ring of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) to reduce wanted resonances. The aluminium platter is also non-magnetic, meaning you can now use a moving coil cartridge with the Evo 2, should you wish to upgrade down the line.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Speaking of the cartridge, the Debut Evo 2 comes fitted with the new Pick It MM Evo moving magnet cartridge, co-designed with Ortofon, and is designed to perform optimally with the tonearm. The three adjustable feet also feature TPE-damping to prevent unwanted vibrations even further.

The belt drive design features electronic speed switching for 33 1/3 and 45 rpm records, while those wanting to play 78 rpm records will have to buy an optional pulley and drive belt separately. The MDF chassis has undergone a new machining process, whereby the RCA/power junction box (which used to hang separately under the plinth) has been repositioned and is now integrated into the chassis. This allows for a sleeker design and easier-to-access connectivity, as well as ensuring there are no pockets of air creating undue turbulence under the plinth.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

One of the key features that marked the Debut Carbon Evo out from its competitors had nothing to do with sound – it was the fact that this lifestyle-friendly turntable comes in so many different colour options to suit your listening room and personal tastes. The Debut Evo 2 carries on that tradition with 10 finishes, at no extra cost. This includes six sleek-looking satin paint finishes, including a brand new wine red colour (as seen in the photos above), three high gloss finishes and one real-wood walnut veneer finish.

Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is available now for £599 / $699. Stay tuned for our full review next month.

